10983 Creekbridge Place

Beautiful Condo Available in Desirable Sabre Springs

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo located in the desirable neighborhood of Sabre Springs! With approx.1335 sq. ft.. and a spacious 2-car attached garage, this updated unit is in excellent condition and has many amenities such as newer carpeting, decorator paint, and is light and bright! Refrigerator and full sized washer and dryer are included as well as all other major appliances. This beautiful condo has many impressive features such as a fireplace in the living room for those cozy San Diego evenings, expansive kitchen with lots of counter and storage space, private fenced patio that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the evenings; An expansive master bedroom and additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor of this smartly laid-out home. Other features include window treatments, Air Conditioning, a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows, and is in a prime location within the complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool and spa which is nearby. Trash is included. This stunning condo is within the coveted Poway Unified School District with schools K-12 nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within a short distance. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15 minute drive. Small pets are considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home.



