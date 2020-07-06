All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

10983 Creekbridge Place

10983 Creekbridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

10983 Creekbridge Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
10983 Creekbridge Place Available 10/09/19 Beautiful Condo Available in Desirable Sabre Springs - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/f2f0d660e1/10983-creekbridge-place-san-diego-ca-92128-5105?iframe
Or call 858-239-6000

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo located in the desirable neighborhood of Sabre Springs! With approx.1335 sq. ft.. and a spacious 2-car attached garage, this updated unit is in excellent condition and has many amenities such as newer carpeting, decorator paint, and is light and bright! Refrigerator and full sized washer and dryer are included as well as all other major appliances. This beautiful condo has many impressive features such as a fireplace in the living room for those cozy San Diego evenings, expansive kitchen with lots of counter and storage space, private fenced patio that is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the evenings; An expansive master bedroom and additional 2 bedrooms are on the second floor of this smartly laid-out home. Other features include window treatments, Air Conditioning, a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows, and is in a prime location within the complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool and spa which is nearby. Trash is included. This stunning condo is within the coveted Poway Unified School District with schools K-12 nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within a short distance. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15 minute drive. Small pets are considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

CA BRE# 01859951

(RLNE3014567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10983 Creekbridge Place have any available units?
10983 Creekbridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10983 Creekbridge Place have?
Some of 10983 Creekbridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10983 Creekbridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
10983 Creekbridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10983 Creekbridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10983 Creekbridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 10983 Creekbridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 10983 Creekbridge Place offers parking.
Does 10983 Creekbridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10983 Creekbridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10983 Creekbridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 10983 Creekbridge Place has a pool.
Does 10983 Creekbridge Place have accessible units?
No, 10983 Creekbridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10983 Creekbridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10983 Creekbridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.

