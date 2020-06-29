10953 Caminito Arcada

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Amazing, 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5-BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE in the energetic neighborhood of Miramar Ranch North in San Diego.



The airy and UNFURNISHED interior features hardwood, carpet, and tile floors, a walk-in closet, and a fireplace. The cozy kitchen has glossy granite countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are cozy and perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The elegant bathrooms have a shower stall, shower and bathtub combo with a curtain, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted with mirrors. An in-unit washer/dryer is included in the garage and for climate control, ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and centralized heating are installed.



The exterior features a patio for outdoor dining and it also comes with an attached single-car garage. Parks and playgrounds are within the area as well as accessible public transportation. Small pets are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Dry Creek Pocket Park, Spring Canyon Park, Miramar Overlook Park, and Butterfly Park.



(RLNE5461094)