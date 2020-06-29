All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10953 Caminito Arcada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10953 Caminito Arcada
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

10953 Caminito Arcada

10953 Caminito Arcada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10953 Caminito Arcada, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5-BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE in the energetic neighborhood of Miramar Ranch North in San Diego.

The airy and UNFURNISHED interior features hardwood, carpet, and tile floors, a walk-in closet, and a fireplace. The cozy kitchen has glossy granite countertops, ample cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are cozy and perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The elegant bathrooms have a shower stall, shower and bathtub combo with a curtain, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted with mirrors. An in-unit washer/dryer is included in the garage and for climate control, ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and centralized heating are installed.

The exterior features a patio for outdoor dining and it also comes with an attached single-car garage. Parks and playgrounds are within the area as well as accessible public transportation. Small pets are welcome on the property with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and HOA fees.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Dry Creek Pocket Park, Spring Canyon Park, Miramar Overlook Park, and Butterfly Park.

(RLNE5461094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10953 Caminito Arcada have any available units?
10953 Caminito Arcada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10953 Caminito Arcada have?
Some of 10953 Caminito Arcada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10953 Caminito Arcada currently offering any rent specials?
10953 Caminito Arcada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10953 Caminito Arcada pet-friendly?
Yes, 10953 Caminito Arcada is pet friendly.
Does 10953 Caminito Arcada offer parking?
Yes, 10953 Caminito Arcada offers parking.
Does 10953 Caminito Arcada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10953 Caminito Arcada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10953 Caminito Arcada have a pool?
No, 10953 Caminito Arcada does not have a pool.
Does 10953 Caminito Arcada have accessible units?
No, 10953 Caminito Arcada does not have accessible units.
Does 10953 Caminito Arcada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10953 Caminito Arcada has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University