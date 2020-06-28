All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10945 Westonhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10945 Westonhill Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:25 PM

10945 Westonhill Dr

10945 Westonhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10945 Westonhill Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, corner lot located just around the corner from Mira Mesa Community Park and less than 2 miles from Miramar College. Kitchen boasts tile counters, stained cabinets and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher). Custom tile showers in the bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms. Brand new central A/C system sure to keep you cool during the coming summer months. 2 car garage with W/D hook ups. The front yard is nicely xeriscaped, while the backyard is very large, private and fenced. Great opportunity to live in a highly desired area, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10945 Westonhill Dr have any available units?
10945 Westonhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10945 Westonhill Dr have?
Some of 10945 Westonhill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10945 Westonhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10945 Westonhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10945 Westonhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10945 Westonhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10945 Westonhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10945 Westonhill Dr offers parking.
Does 10945 Westonhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10945 Westonhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10945 Westonhill Dr have a pool?
No, 10945 Westonhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10945 Westonhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10945 Westonhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10945 Westonhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10945 Westonhill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University