10945 Westonhill Dr

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, corner lot located just around the corner from Mira Mesa Community Park and less than 2 miles from Miramar College. Kitchen boasts tile counters, stained cabinets and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher). Custom tile showers in the bathrooms. Spacious bedrooms. Brand new central A/C system sure to keep you cool during the coming summer months. 2 car garage with W/D hook ups. The front yard is nicely xeriscaped, while the backyard is very large, private and fenced. Great opportunity to live in a highly desired area, give us a call today!