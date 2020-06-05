All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

10935 Viacha Ct

10935 Viacha Court · No Longer Available
Location

10935 Viacha Court, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$3,200 - 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in a Quiet Tierrasanta Neighborhood - With Pool! - Large living room area with vaulted ceilings, tile floors in kitchen, dining room, hallway and baths. Spacious kitchen area and dining room. Covered patio, great yard for kids and entertaining with a Pool. Close to schools and shopping.

$3,200/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10935-Viacha-Ct

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4862807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10935 Viacha Ct have any available units?
10935 Viacha Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10935 Viacha Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10935 Viacha Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10935 Viacha Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10935 Viacha Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10935 Viacha Ct offer parking?
No, 10935 Viacha Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10935 Viacha Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10935 Viacha Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10935 Viacha Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10935 Viacha Ct has a pool.
Does 10935 Viacha Ct have accessible units?
No, 10935 Viacha Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10935 Viacha Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10935 Viacha Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10935 Viacha Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10935 Viacha Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

