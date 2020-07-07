All apartments in San Diego
10885 Serafina Ln 46

10885 Serafina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10885 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
a upper corner unit with one car attached garage and a private balcony. Open floor-plan, 2 bedroom, 2 bath granite counter-tops, hardwood flooring throughout and W/ D in unit, A/C, heating, fridge, microwave and oven. Community clubhouse, lighted tennis and basketball courts and a kids playground. spa, cabanas, picnic areas with BBQs and outside fireplace. Inside the clubhouse is a business center, library, media room, computer room, indoor racquetball, fitness center, steam room & sauna. WiFi and trash fees are included in rent. Convenient location near I-56/I-15, PUSD schools, walking distance to Morning Creek Elem, close to shopping, recreation and dining options. Available July 1st, 2019
Call or text to me if you are interested in viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10885 Serafina Ln 46 have any available units?
10885 Serafina Ln 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10885 Serafina Ln 46 have?
Some of 10885 Serafina Ln 46's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10885 Serafina Ln 46 currently offering any rent specials?
10885 Serafina Ln 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10885 Serafina Ln 46 pet-friendly?
No, 10885 Serafina Ln 46 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10885 Serafina Ln 46 offer parking?
Yes, 10885 Serafina Ln 46 offers parking.
Does 10885 Serafina Ln 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10885 Serafina Ln 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10885 Serafina Ln 46 have a pool?
No, 10885 Serafina Ln 46 does not have a pool.
Does 10885 Serafina Ln 46 have accessible units?
No, 10885 Serafina Ln 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 10885 Serafina Ln 46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10885 Serafina Ln 46 does not have units with dishwashers.

