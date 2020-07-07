10885 Serafina Ln 46

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court

a upper corner unit with one car attached garage and a private balcony. Open floor-plan, 2 bedroom, 2 bath granite counter-tops, hardwood flooring throughout and W/ D in unit, A/C, heating, fridge, microwave and oven. Community clubhouse, lighted tennis and basketball courts and a kids playground. spa, cabanas, picnic areas with BBQs and outside fireplace. Inside the clubhouse is a business center, library, media room, computer room, indoor racquetball, fitness center, steam room & sauna. WiFi and trash fees are included in rent. Convenient location near I-56/I-15, PUSD schools, walking distance to Morning Creek Elem, close to shopping, recreation and dining options. Available July 1st, 2019

Call or text to me if you are interested in viewing.