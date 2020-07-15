10846 Via San Blas

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

***AVAILABLE NOW: Adorable 2bd/1ba HOUSE for Apt. Price!*** - Charming 2 bedroom with large fenced backyard. Interior is light and bright and includes an open kitchen, dining room, living room, indoor access to the one car garage. Fruit trees, storage shed and covered patio.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE5340440)