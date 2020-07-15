All apartments in San Diego
10846 Via San Blas
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

10846 Via San Blas

10846 Via San Blas · No Longer Available
Location

10846 Via San Blas, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***AVAILABLE NOW: Adorable 2bd/1ba HOUSE for Apt. Price!*** - Charming 2 bedroom with large fenced backyard. Interior is light and bright and includes an open kitchen, dining room, living room, indoor access to the one car garage. Fruit trees, storage shed and covered patio.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5340440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10846 Via San Blas have any available units?
10846 Via San Blas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10846 Via San Blas currently offering any rent specials?
10846 Via San Blas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10846 Via San Blas pet-friendly?
No, 10846 Via San Blas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10846 Via San Blas offer parking?
Yes, 10846 Via San Blas offers parking.
Does 10846 Via San Blas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10846 Via San Blas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10846 Via San Blas have a pool?
No, 10846 Via San Blas does not have a pool.
Does 10846 Via San Blas have accessible units?
No, 10846 Via San Blas does not have accessible units.
Does 10846 Via San Blas have units with dishwashers?
No, 10846 Via San Blas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10846 Via San Blas have units with air conditioning?
No, 10846 Via San Blas does not have units with air conditioning.
