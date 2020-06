Amenities

10830 Sabre Hill Dr #208 Available 07/15/20 Sabre Springs Top Floor Condo - Top floor double master Sabre Springs condo available. Spacious living area with a fireplace and access to an outside balcony. Washer and dryer included in unit for easy laundry access. Kitchen area with appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Water and Trash included in rent. Community pool and spa. Pets OK!



DRE01197438



