Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

10809 Escobar Dr

10809 Escobar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10809 Escobar Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Tierrasanta 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Upgraded! - Everyone wants to live in Tierrasanta, convenient and upscale, here's your chance!
Beautifully remodeled 1560 sqft home in Portofino, close to all including shopping, grocery, restaurants and Freeways. 4 bedrooms (3 upstairs, 1 downstairs), 2.5 bathrooms (1/2 bath downstairs, 2 full baths upstairs). Nice flooring including tile in the kitchen and wood floors on the 1st floor, upgraded kitchen (stainless appliances and quartz countertops)) and bathrooms, gas fireplace and stove. There's a 2 car garage with additional back and side fenced yard. Portofino has a pool, lots of green belts and clubhouse.
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
www.WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com
BRE#01836754

(RLNE2583505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 Escobar Dr have any available units?
10809 Escobar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10809 Escobar Dr have?
Some of 10809 Escobar Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 Escobar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10809 Escobar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 Escobar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10809 Escobar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10809 Escobar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10809 Escobar Dr offers parking.
Does 10809 Escobar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10809 Escobar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 Escobar Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10809 Escobar Dr has a pool.
Does 10809 Escobar Dr have accessible units?
No, 10809 Escobar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 Escobar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10809 Escobar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

