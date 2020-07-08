10809 Escobar Dr

Amenities

Tierrasanta 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, Upgraded! - Everyone wants to live in Tierrasanta, convenient and upscale, here's your chance!

Beautifully remodeled 1560 sqft home in Portofino, close to all including shopping, grocery, restaurants and Freeways. 4 bedrooms (3 upstairs, 1 downstairs), 2.5 bathrooms (1/2 bath downstairs, 2 full baths upstairs). Nice flooring including tile in the kitchen and wood floors on the 1st floor, upgraded kitchen (stainless appliances and quartz countertops)) and bathrooms, gas fireplace and stove. There's a 2 car garage with additional back and side fenced yard. Portofino has a pool, lots of green belts and clubhouse.

