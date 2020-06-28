Rent Calculator
10807 Avenida De Los Lobos
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM
10807 Avenida De Los Lobos
10807 Avenida De Los Lobos
·
No Longer Available
Location
10807 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos have any available units?
10807 Avenida De Los Lobos doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos have?
Some of 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos currently offering any rent specials?
10807 Avenida De Los Lobos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos pet-friendly?
No, 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos offer parking?
Yes, 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos offers parking.
Does 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos have a pool?
Yes, 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos has a pool.
Does 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos have accessible units?
No, 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10807 Avenida De Los Lobos has units with dishwashers.
