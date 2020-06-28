All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10805 Camino Ruiz #47.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10805 Camino Ruiz #47
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

10805 Camino Ruiz #47

10805 Camino Ruiz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10805 Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful and Completely Upgraded 2 Bed, 2 Bath with Private Patio! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Mira Mesa! 912 sq. ft. Tons of upgrades throughout! Laminate wood flooring in main living areas with newer carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious, light and bright living room with dining area. Sliding door off the living room opens to private fenced patio with stacked washer/dryer in storage closet. Upgraded kitchen features granite counters, tile back splash, and stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. Gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal included. Master bathroom is completely upgraded with dual sinks and beautiful tiled shower. Plenty of closet and storage space in unit. Large and upgraded hallway bathroom with tub.

Unit is located in the Casa New Salem community. Close to shopping, restaurants, park, library, and more! Shopping center right across the street. Easy freeway access. Community pool and spa.

This fantastic unit will go fast! A must see! Please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

TERMS:

- $2,150 monthly rent
- $2,150 security deposit
- 1 year lease
- Sorry, no pets
- Available September 15, 2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3185943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 have any available units?
10805 Camino Ruiz #47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 have?
Some of 10805 Camino Ruiz #47's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 currently offering any rent specials?
10805 Camino Ruiz #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 pet-friendly?
No, 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 offer parking?
No, 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 does not offer parking.
Does 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 have a pool?
Yes, 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 has a pool.
Does 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 have accessible units?
No, 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10805 Camino Ruiz #47 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University