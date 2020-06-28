10805 Camino Ruiz #47

Amenities

Beautiful and Completely Upgraded 2 Bed, 2 Bath with Private Patio! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Mira Mesa! 912 sq. ft. Tons of upgrades throughout! Laminate wood flooring in main living areas with newer carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious, light and bright living room with dining area. Sliding door off the living room opens to private fenced patio with stacked washer/dryer in storage closet. Upgraded kitchen features granite counters, tile back splash, and stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. Gas range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal included. Master bathroom is completely upgraded with dual sinks and beautiful tiled shower. Plenty of closet and storage space in unit. Large and upgraded hallway bathroom with tub.



Unit is located in the Casa New Salem community. Close to shopping, restaurants, park, library, and more! Shopping center right across the street. Easy freeway access. Community pool and spa.



This fantastic unit will go fast! A must see! Please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



TERMS:



- $2,150 monthly rent

- $2,150 security deposit

- 1 year lease

- Sorry, no pets

- Available September 15, 2019



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3185943)