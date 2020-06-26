All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard

10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Take over a lease! Huge 1B/1B in Scripps Ranch!! - Property Id: 126596

Needing to move out of state within the next 30 days and would like to have someone take over my rent from the complex!
Details:
1B/1B
3rd floor - Top floor (No stomping! Yay!)
Upgraded appliances
A/C and Fireplace
W/D in unit
Extremely well maintained
One covered parking spot
All furniture available for purchase
Must be approved by complex
Gym on site
Great pool
Walking distance to everything!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126596
Property Id 126596

(RLNE4931299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have any available units?
10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have?
Some of 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University