10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131 Scripps Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Available 07/01/19 Take over a lease! Huge 1B/1B in Scripps Ranch!! - Property Id: 126596
Needing to move out of state within the next 30 days and would like to have someone take over my rent from the complex! Details: 1B/1B 3rd floor - Top floor (No stomping! Yay!) Upgraded appliances A/C and Fireplace W/D in unit Extremely well maintained One covered parking spot All furniture available for purchase Must be approved by complex Gym on site Great pool Walking distance to everything! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126596 Property Id 126596
(RLNE4931299)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
