10768 Scripps Ranch Boulevard

Available 07/01/19 Take over a lease! Huge 1B/1B in Scripps Ranch!! - Property Id: 126596



Needing to move out of state within the next 30 days and would like to have someone take over my rent from the complex!

Details:

1B/1B

3rd floor - Top floor (No stomping! Yay!)

Upgraded appliances

A/C and Fireplace

W/D in unit

Extremely well maintained

One covered parking spot

All furniture available for purchase

Must be approved by complex

Gym on site

Great pool

Walking distance to everything!

Apply at TurboTenant:

