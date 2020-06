Amenities

patio / balcony elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

Amazing Location!!! - Amazing condo in a central Mission Valley location. Spectacular view of historic and beautiful San Diego Mission from living room and balcony. Quiet top floor (nobody above you) and building has elevator. Close to interstate 15 and 8 and walking distance to the trolley.



(RLNE4846160)