10711 Charbono Ter.

10711 Charbono Terrace · (858) 449-7294
Location

10711 Charbono Terrace, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10711 Charbono Ter. · Avail. Jul 10

$3,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
10711 Charbono Ter. Available 07/10/20 3-BEDROOM / 2-BATHROOM HOUSE W/ SOLAR!!!- SCRIPPS RANCH - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***

10711 Charbono Terrace, San Diego, CA 92131

AVAILABLE 7/10/20!!! This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house with 2-car garage, large covered patio and solar rents for $3545/mo. It features a very spacious living room with high vaulted ceilings, a shared fireplace between two living areas, large kitchen with lots of storage and stainless steel kitchen appliances, the two bedrooms share a jack & Jill bathroom, the master bedroom attaches to a master bath with standing shower and walk in closet, The garage has a work bench and extra shelving for storage and there's laundry hook-ups for both gas or electric dryer (laundry appliances NOT included). The property is located in Scripps Ranch and is minutes away from several parks with public courts and fields for use. Close by schools: elementary through high school (Jerabek Elementary) and near the Scripps Ranch Swim & Racquet Club. I-15 freeway for commuting.

NOTE: RESIDENT TO PROVIDE THEIR OWN WASHER & DRYER
THERE IS A REFRIGERATOR AND FREEZER IN THE GARAGE FOR TENANT USE, BUT THEY WILL NOT BE MAINTAINED.
SOLAR PANELS ARE OWNED AND RESIDENT WILL ENJOY A REDUCED ELECTRIC BILL FROM SDG&E
LANDSCAPING IS TENANT'S RESPONSIBILITY

UNIT INFORMATION:
Utilities: TRASH INCLUDED. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL OTHER UTILITIES.
Parking/Storage: 2-CAR GARAGE
AC: CENTRAL AC
Laundry: HOOK-UPS ONLY (GAS & ELECTRIC DRYER OPTIONS)
Pet Policy: PETS OK
($50/MO PET RENT PER PET + $500 INCREASED SECURITY DEPOSIT)

Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties

SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7/6/20
Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour When Available
Here is a video that shows how Rently works. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY:
Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
4. A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).
5. Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.
6. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.

$40 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.

Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs

Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.
info@JensenPropertiesSD.com
(858) 449-7294
https://jensenpropertiessd.com/
CA BRE License #01902511

(RLNE5885705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

