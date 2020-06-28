Amenities

10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 Available 09/01/19 Carmel Valley (San Diego) Condominium- Highlands Village - Spacious and bright two-story condominium located in the the Highlands Village community in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego. The condo's charming curb appeal features an enclosed front patio area perfect as an outdoor seating area. The condo features 1,274 Sq Ft with two master bedroom suites and an inviting first-floor family room and kitchen area. The condo opens up to the living room with views directly into the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. A powder room and storage closet are located on the first floor.



The stairway leads to the second floor with both bedroom suites featuring walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms with walk-in showers, soaking tubs and dual vanities. Other features of the condo include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, air conditioning and storage cabinets. Attached two-car garage with direct access to the condo. A laundry closet includes a washer and dryer. Furniture pictured is the owner's and has been removed from the property. The Highlands Village community is centrally located and offers a variety of amenities available to tenants to use including a clubhouse, pool, spa and fitness center. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions. Showings will be available starting August 16.



Nearby schools to the community include: Sage Canyon School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



