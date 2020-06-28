All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120

10681 Village Haven Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10681 Village Haven Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 Available 09/01/19 Carmel Valley (San Diego) Condominium- Highlands Village - Spacious and bright two-story condominium located in the the Highlands Village community in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego. The condo's charming curb appeal features an enclosed front patio area perfect as an outdoor seating area. The condo features 1,274 Sq Ft with two master bedroom suites and an inviting first-floor family room and kitchen area. The condo opens up to the living room with views directly into the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. A powder room and storage closet are located on the first floor.

The stairway leads to the second floor with both bedroom suites featuring walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms with walk-in showers, soaking tubs and dual vanities. Other features of the condo include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, air conditioning and storage cabinets. Attached two-car garage with direct access to the condo. A laundry closet includes a washer and dryer. Furniture pictured is the owner's and has been removed from the property. The Highlands Village community is centrally located and offers a variety of amenities available to tenants to use including a clubhouse, pool, spa and fitness center. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions. Showings will be available starting August 16.

Nearby schools to the community include: Sage Canyon School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5 and 805. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5086070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 have any available units?
10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 have?
Some of 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 currently offering any rent specials?
10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 is pet friendly.
Does 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 offer parking?
Yes, 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 offers parking.
Does 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 have a pool?
Yes, 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 has a pool.
Does 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 have accessible units?
No, 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10681 Village Haven Trail Unit 120 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University