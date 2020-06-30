All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

10675 Wexford St. # 5

10675 Wexford Street · No Longer Available
Location

10675 Wexford Street, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Two Story Townhouse in Ivy Crest - Built in 1999 - - 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Wood & Tile Floors Downstairs
- Private Backyard
- Community Pool
- Near Local Shopping
- Easy Access to I-15 Freeway

- PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5342373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10675 Wexford St. # 5 have any available units?
10675 Wexford St. # 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10675 Wexford St. # 5 currently offering any rent specials?
10675 Wexford St. # 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10675 Wexford St. # 5 pet-friendly?
No, 10675 Wexford St. # 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10675 Wexford St. # 5 offer parking?
Yes, 10675 Wexford St. # 5 offers parking.
Does 10675 Wexford St. # 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10675 Wexford St. # 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10675 Wexford St. # 5 have a pool?
Yes, 10675 Wexford St. # 5 has a pool.
Does 10675 Wexford St. # 5 have accessible units?
No, 10675 Wexford St. # 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 10675 Wexford St. # 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10675 Wexford St. # 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10675 Wexford St. # 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10675 Wexford St. # 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

