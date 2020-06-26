All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

10673 Eglantine Ct.

10673 Eglantine Court · No Longer Available
Location

10673 Eglantine Court, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
10673 Eglantine Ct. Available 10/14/19 4BR 2.5BA Scripps Ranch Home - 2 Stories, Carpet and Tile Flooring, SS Appliances, Backyard, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE OCTOBER 14TH ******

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***

Located in Scripps Ranch

10673 Eglantine St.
San Diego, CA 92131

Cross Street: Ramsdell Ct.

4 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1876 sqft
House
2 Story

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Countertops
Tile Flooring

Recessed Lighting
Carpet and Tile Throughout
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas
Two Living Rooms
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Half Bath Downstairs
2 Full Baths Upstairs
4th Bedroom has no Closet
AC/Heat
Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Extra Storage in Garage
Epoxy Flooring in Garage

CLOSE TO:
Grocery Stores
CVS
Starbucks
Restaurants
Parks

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3095.00

PET INFORMATION:
(2) PETS MAX - No Weight Limit
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4274309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

