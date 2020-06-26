Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

10673 Eglantine Ct. Available 10/14/19 4BR 2.5BA Scripps Ranch Home - 2 Stories, Carpet and Tile Flooring, SS Appliances, Backyard, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE OCTOBER 14TH ******



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***



Located in Scripps Ranch



10673 Eglantine St.

San Diego, CA 92131



Cross Street: Ramsdell Ct.



4 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1876 sqft

House

2 Story



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

Dishwasher

Microwave

Kitchen Island

Stainless Steel Appliances

Tile Countertops

Tile Flooring



Recessed Lighting

Carpet and Tile Throughout

Fireplace in Living Room - Gas

Two Living Rooms

All Bedrooms Upstairs

Half Bath Downstairs

2 Full Baths Upstairs

4th Bedroom has no Closet

AC/Heat

Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage

Extra Storage in Garage

Epoxy Flooring in Garage



CLOSE TO:

Grocery Stores

CVS

Starbucks

Restaurants

Parks



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/Phone/Internet

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3095.00



PET INFORMATION:

(2) PETS MAX - No Weight Limit

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4274309)