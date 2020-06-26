Amenities
10673 Eglantine Ct. Available 10/14/19 4BR 2.5BA Scripps Ranch Home - 2 Stories, Carpet and Tile Flooring, SS Appliances, Backyard, Pets OK - ******AVAILABLE OCTOBER 14TH ******
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured.
Located in Scripps Ranch
10673 Eglantine St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Cross Street: Ramsdell Ct.
4 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1876 sqft
House
2 Story
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Kitchen Island
Stainless Steel Appliances
Tile Countertops
Tile Flooring
Recessed Lighting
Carpet and Tile Throughout
Fireplace in Living Room - Gas
Two Living Rooms
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Half Bath Downstairs
2 Full Baths Upstairs
4th Bedroom has no Closet
AC/Heat
Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Extra Storage in Garage
Epoxy Flooring in Garage
CLOSE TO:
Grocery Stores
CVS
Starbucks
Restaurants
Parks
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3095.00
PET INFORMATION:
(2) PETS MAX - No Weight Limit
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
