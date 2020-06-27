All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10660 Dabney Street #135
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

10660 Dabney Street #135

10660 Dabney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10660 Dabney Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
10660 Dabney Street #135 Available 07/20/19 West Mira Mesa 1bed/1bath - This unit has been very nicely upgraded with granite countertops, newer solid maple cabinets, newer sink, nice gas stove, all newer plumbing, the bathroom is very nice and remodeled. There is a fireplace and nice carpet. There is a large outdoor patio with closet space and the washer dryer. Community Pool and Jacuzzi, 1 year lease.
www.WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
BRE 01836754

(RLNE2633057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10660 Dabney Street #135 have any available units?
10660 Dabney Street #135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10660 Dabney Street #135 have?
Some of 10660 Dabney Street #135's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10660 Dabney Street #135 currently offering any rent specials?
10660 Dabney Street #135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10660 Dabney Street #135 pet-friendly?
No, 10660 Dabney Street #135 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10660 Dabney Street #135 offer parking?
No, 10660 Dabney Street #135 does not offer parking.
Does 10660 Dabney Street #135 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10660 Dabney Street #135 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10660 Dabney Street #135 have a pool?
Yes, 10660 Dabney Street #135 has a pool.
Does 10660 Dabney Street #135 have accessible units?
No, 10660 Dabney Street #135 does not have accessible units.
Does 10660 Dabney Street #135 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10660 Dabney Street #135 does not have units with dishwashers.
