10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Available July 20!!.

Claim this exquisite, modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse condo as yours now! Enter to rich, hardwood floors and an open kitchen & living room main floor, great for entertaining. High end stainless appliances (Gas range!) and granite counters. Attached 2 car garage. Community has exterior guest pass parking also.

Upstairs there is a full laundry room with hookups. Generous master bedroom with luxurious en-suite bath, which features dual vanities, tile floors, and separate spa tub and full shower, along with a large walk in closet to top it off. Community was built in 2012, and features a beautiful salt water pool & spa with outdoor BBQ's, well-appointed clubhouse and game room, Gym, and guest suites that can be rented.

12 Month minimum or more lease term. Cats and small dogs considered with additional deposit. Resident pays SDGE. Call 619-278-8981