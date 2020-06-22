All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:09 AM

10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98

10648 Village Haven Trail · (619) 278-8981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10648 Village Haven Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1636 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Available July 20!!.
Claim this exquisite, modern 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse condo as yours now! Enter to rich, hardwood floors and an open kitchen & living room main floor, great for entertaining. High end stainless appliances (Gas range!) and granite counters. Attached 2 car garage. Community has exterior guest pass parking also.
Upstairs there is a full laundry room with hookups. Generous master bedroom with luxurious en-suite bath, which features dual vanities, tile floors, and separate spa tub and full shower, along with a large walk in closet to top it off. Community was built in 2012, and features a beautiful salt water pool & spa with outdoor BBQ's, well-appointed clubhouse and game room, Gym, and guest suites that can be rented.
12 Month minimum or more lease term. Cats and small dogs considered with additional deposit. Resident pays SDGE. Call 619-278-8981

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 have any available units?
10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 have?
Some of 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 currently offering any rent specials?
10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 is pet friendly.
Does 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 offer parking?
Yes, 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 does offer parking.
Does 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 have a pool?
Yes, 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 has a pool.
Does 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 have accessible units?
No, 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 does not have accessible units.
Does 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10648 Village Haven Trail - 98, Apt 98 has units with dishwashers.
