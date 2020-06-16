10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar

Amenities
Beautiful single family house located on top of the hill of Torrey Hills community/neighborhood.
Beautiful Panoramic view of ocean and city.
Del Mar Union School District, Torrey Hills and Ocean Air Elementary
San Dieguito Union High School District; CVMS Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy High School
Brand new luxury laminate upstairs and bedrooms
Brand new Paint all over
Tiles down stairs (no carpet anywhere in the house)
Brand new side by side refrigerator
Brand new stove
Backyard with beautiful view
Outdoor built in fire pit
Outdoor Build in BBQ
Large loft
3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom
High ceiling
3 car garage
Cal De Sac
Very safe neighbor hood
Tenant is only responsible for Gas & Electric with water bill and TV/internet
Washer, Dryer, Dish washer included
1 miles to Highway 5 and 805
2 miles to Hwy 56
Gardener is included.
6192003124 Mernaz
