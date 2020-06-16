10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful single family house located on top of the hill of Torrey Hills community/neighborhood.

Beautiful Panoramic view of ocean and city.

Del Mar Union School District, Torrey Hills and Ocean Air Elementary

San Dieguito Union High School District; CVMS Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy High School

Brand new luxury laminate upstairs and bedrooms

Brand new Paint all over

Tiles down stairs (no carpet anywhere in the house)

Brand new side by side refrigerator

Brand new stove

Backyard with beautiful view

Outdoor built in fire pit

Outdoor Build in BBQ

Large loft

3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom

High ceiling

3 car garage

Cal De Sac

Very safe neighbor hood

Tenant is only responsible for Gas & Electric with water bill and TV/internet

Washer, Dryer, Dish washer included

1 miles to Highway 5 and 805

2 miles to Hwy 56

Gardener is included.



6192003124 Mernaz



