Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar

10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar · (619) 200-3124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $4190 · Avail. now

$4,190

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful single family house located on top of the hill of Torrey Hills community/neighborhood.
Beautiful Panoramic view of ocean and city.
Del Mar Union School District, Torrey Hills and Ocean Air Elementary
San Dieguito Union High School District; CVMS Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy High School
Brand new luxury laminate upstairs and bedrooms
Brand new Paint all over
Tiles down stairs (no carpet anywhere in the house)
Brand new side by side refrigerator
Brand new stove
Backyard with beautiful view
Outdoor built in fire pit
Outdoor Build in BBQ
Large loft
3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom
High ceiling
3 car garage
Cal De Sac
Very safe neighbor hood
Tenant is only responsible for Gas & Electric with water bill and TV/internet
Washer, Dryer, Dish washer included
1 miles to Highway 5 and 805
2 miles to Hwy 56
Gardener is included.

6192003124 Mernaz

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12574141

(RLNE5144791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar have any available units?
10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar has a unit available for $4,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar have?
Some of 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar does offer parking.
Does 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar have a pool?
No, 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10540 Corte Jardin Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
