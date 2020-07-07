10517 Caminito Sulmona

Amenities

Charming Rancho Penasquitos Condo - Charming two bedroom, one bath + office condo nestled along Black Mountain Park in Rancho Penasquitos with walking trails just steps from the condo. The condo features 882 SqFt with a spacious living room and office space in the condo's entryway. The kitchen features brand new countertops, freshly painted cabinets, modern appliances and a new faucet. Two bedrooms include spacious closets and ceiling fans. The recently remodeled bathroom includes a new shower/tub combo, vanity and fixtures. Other features of the condo include a new air conditioning unit, new windows and carpet flooring throughout the condo. A garage is shared with the neighboring unit with space for one car and includes storage closets available for tenants use. An additional parking spot is available in the driveway. Tenants have access to a community pool and a shared laundry facility. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. Tenant(s) will be responsible for all other utilities. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The property is situated in the the City of San Diego within the highly sought after Poway Unified School District: Los Penasquitos Elementary School, Black Mountain Middle School, Mt. Carmel High School. The condo is within walking distance to local trails, community parks and a quick drive to shopping plazas. Easy access to Hwy 56 and Interstates 5, 805 and 15. It is also just minutes from San Diego favorites such as Torrey Pines Golf and State Beach, La Jolla, LEGOLAND, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Sea World, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



