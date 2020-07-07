All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10517 Caminito Sulmona
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

10517 Caminito Sulmona

10517 Caminito Sulmona · No Longer Available
Location

10517 Caminito Sulmona, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Rancho Penasquitos Condo - Charming two bedroom, one bath + office condo nestled along Black Mountain Park in Rancho Penasquitos with walking trails just steps from the condo. The condo features 882 SqFt with a spacious living room and office space in the condo's entryway. The kitchen features brand new countertops, freshly painted cabinets, modern appliances and a new faucet. Two bedrooms include spacious closets and ceiling fans. The recently remodeled bathroom includes a new shower/tub combo, vanity and fixtures. Other features of the condo include a new air conditioning unit, new windows and carpet flooring throughout the condo. A garage is shared with the neighboring unit with space for one car and includes storage closets available for tenants use. An additional parking spot is available in the driveway. Tenants have access to a community pool and a shared laundry facility. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. Tenant(s) will be responsible for all other utilities. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The property is situated in the the City of San Diego within the highly sought after Poway Unified School District: Los Penasquitos Elementary School, Black Mountain Middle School, Mt. Carmel High School. The condo is within walking distance to local trails, community parks and a quick drive to shopping plazas. Easy access to Hwy 56 and Interstates 5, 805 and 15. It is also just minutes from San Diego favorites such as Torrey Pines Golf and State Beach, La Jolla, LEGOLAND, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Sea World, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5220489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 Caminito Sulmona have any available units?
10517 Caminito Sulmona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10517 Caminito Sulmona have?
Some of 10517 Caminito Sulmona's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 Caminito Sulmona currently offering any rent specials?
10517 Caminito Sulmona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 Caminito Sulmona pet-friendly?
Yes, 10517 Caminito Sulmona is pet friendly.
Does 10517 Caminito Sulmona offer parking?
Yes, 10517 Caminito Sulmona offers parking.
Does 10517 Caminito Sulmona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10517 Caminito Sulmona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 Caminito Sulmona have a pool?
Yes, 10517 Caminito Sulmona has a pool.
Does 10517 Caminito Sulmona have accessible units?
No, 10517 Caminito Sulmona does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 Caminito Sulmona have units with dishwashers?
No, 10517 Caminito Sulmona does not have units with dishwashers.

