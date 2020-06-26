Amenities

10380 Londonderry Avenue Available 04/17/19 Mira Mesa, 10380 Londonderry Ave - Remodeled, Granite/Stainless Steel! - This gorgeous home is a must see with its upgrades galore! From the moment you walk in the door you will fall in love with the serene dcor from the brand-new faux wood floors, on trend soft gray paint, upgraded 3-inch baseboards and beautiful new carpet in the bedrooms.



The spacious eat-in kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in lazy Susan and breakfast bar. Its natural wood cabinetry and skylight make for a bright and cheery location for family gatherings.



You will love the cozy family room with its rustic wood beam ceilings. Its the perfect place to relax.



Bedrooms 1, 2 and 3 offer mirrored wardrobe doors with the master bedroom boasting a large sitting area, en suite bathroom with tiled floors and decorative ceramic tile shower surround.



Bonus room is perfect for a den or home office!



Other amenities include attached 2 car garage with opener, fenced rear yard with a shaded covered patio and low maintenance front yard.



No Pets Allowed



