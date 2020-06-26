All apartments in San Diego
10380 Londonderry Avenue

Location

10380 Londonderry Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
10380 Londonderry Avenue Available 04/17/19 Mira Mesa, 10380 Londonderry Ave - Remodeled, Granite/Stainless Steel! - This gorgeous home is a must see with its upgrades galore! From the moment you walk in the door you will fall in love with the serene dcor from the brand-new faux wood floors, on trend soft gray paint, upgraded 3-inch baseboards and beautiful new carpet in the bedrooms.

The spacious eat-in kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in lazy Susan and breakfast bar. Its natural wood cabinetry and skylight make for a bright and cheery location for family gatherings.

You will love the cozy family room with its rustic wood beam ceilings. Its the perfect place to relax.

Bedrooms 1, 2 and 3 offer mirrored wardrobe doors with the master bedroom boasting a large sitting area, en suite bathroom with tiled floors and decorative ceramic tile shower surround.

Bonus room is perfect for a den or home office!

Other amenities include attached 2 car garage with opener, fenced rear yard with a shaded covered patio and low maintenance front yard.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10380 Londonderry Avenue have any available units?
10380 Londonderry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10380 Londonderry Avenue have?
Some of 10380 Londonderry Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10380 Londonderry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10380 Londonderry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10380 Londonderry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10380 Londonderry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10380 Londonderry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10380 Londonderry Avenue offers parking.
Does 10380 Londonderry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10380 Londonderry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10380 Londonderry Avenue have a pool?
No, 10380 Londonderry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10380 Londonderry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10380 Londonderry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10380 Londonderry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10380 Londonderry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
