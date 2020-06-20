10345 Gold Coast Place

Amenities
Sharp 4 BR, 2 BA Single Story home 1480 Sq Ft in Mira Mesa with 2 car garage
Large Family Room room off the Kitchen
Large Kitchen with S/S Gas Stove & Tile Floor
Upgraded with freshly paint & new Laminate Wood Grain Flooring throughout
Hallway Coat Closet & Extra Linen Closet
Approx. Room Sizes:
Living Room – 12 X 16
Master BR – 13 X 11
3 Other BRs – 10 X 10
W/D Hookups & bring your Refrigerator
Large fenced & private backyard
Central Heating
Great location – blocks to Wangenheim MS, Mason Elementary, Hourglass Park, MiraMar College, and Shopping.
No Smoking
Lease required, $35 application fee for each tenant 18 yrs of age & older
Feel free to stop by the Open House - this Saturday (17-August) from 10 am to Noon.
Available – 17-August