10345 Gold Coast Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sharp 4 BR, 2 BA Single Story home 1480 Sq Ft in Mira Mesa with 2 car garage

Large Family Room room off the Kitchen

Large Kitchen with S/S Gas Stove & Tile Floor

Upgraded with freshly paint & new Laminate Wood Grain Flooring throughout

Hallway Coat Closet & Extra Linen Closet



Approx. Room Sizes:

Living Room – 12 X 16

Master BR – 13 X 11

3 Other BRs – 10 X 10



W/D Hookups & bring your Refrigerator

Large fenced & private backyard

Central Heating



Great location – blocks to Wangenheim MS, Mason Elementary, Hourglass Park, MiraMar College, and Shopping.



No Smoking

Lease required, $35 application fee for each tenant 18 yrs of age & older



Feel free to stop by the Open House - this Saturday (17-August) from 10 am to Noon.



Available – 17-August