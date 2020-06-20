All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

10345 Gold Coast Place

10345 Gold Coast Place · No Longer Available
Location

10345 Gold Coast Place, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sharp 4 BR, 2 BA Single Story home 1480 Sq Ft in Mira Mesa with 2 car garage
Large Family Room room off the Kitchen
Large Kitchen with S/S Gas Stove & Tile Floor
Upgraded with freshly paint & new Laminate Wood Grain Flooring throughout
Hallway Coat Closet & Extra Linen Closet

Approx. Room Sizes:
Living Room – 12 X 16
Master BR – 13 X 11
3 Other BRs – 10 X 10

W/D Hookups & bring your Refrigerator
Large fenced & private backyard
Central Heating

Great location – blocks to Wangenheim MS, Mason Elementary, Hourglass Park, MiraMar College, and Shopping.

No Smoking
Lease required, $35 application fee for each tenant 18 yrs of age & older

Feel free to stop by the Open House - this Saturday (17-August) from 10 am to Noon.

Available – 17-August

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10345 Gold Coast Place have any available units?
10345 Gold Coast Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10345 Gold Coast Place have?
Some of 10345 Gold Coast Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10345 Gold Coast Place currently offering any rent specials?
10345 Gold Coast Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10345 Gold Coast Place pet-friendly?
No, 10345 Gold Coast Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10345 Gold Coast Place offer parking?
Yes, 10345 Gold Coast Place offers parking.
Does 10345 Gold Coast Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10345 Gold Coast Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10345 Gold Coast Place have a pool?
No, 10345 Gold Coast Place does not have a pool.
Does 10345 Gold Coast Place have accessible units?
No, 10345 Gold Coast Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10345 Gold Coast Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10345 Gold Coast Place has units with dishwashers.
