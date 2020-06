Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Email jdangelewicz@yahoo.com for more information. Clean and quiet 2br/2ba downstairs unit that is light and bright. Fresh paint, new appliances, spacious living room and a large patio with an extra storage room. Full size washer & dryer in the unit, A/C too. Nice and quiet complex. Complex includes pool, spa, and gym. Poway Unified School District. Great location - minutes from all major shopping and quick freeway access. $1895