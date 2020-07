Amenities

NO PETS ALLOWED! AVAILABLE NOW! THIS IS A BEDROOM STUDIO CONDO...DO NOT BE FOOLED BY THE SQUARE FOOTAGE...It's worth seeing this Upstairs end unit in prime location Upgraded wood floors and upgraded bathroom. Large Balcony off of Living Room. Community offers Laundry Room, Pool, Spa, Tennis Court, across the street from Miramar College, and a large Community park. Easy access to freeways, shopping, entertainment, and more.