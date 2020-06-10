All apartments in San Diego
10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59

10280 Maya Linda Road · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10280 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA Renovated Condo w/ W/D, Balconies & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 900 SF of living space over two levels. This property was just completely renovated and boasts:
-Prime location off highway 15 just down the road from major Mira Mesa shopping centers--grocery stores, department stores, restaurants & Starbucks just a minute drive away!
-Windsor Park community features swimming pool, fitness center & community BBQs--great for entertaining!
-Complete renovation just completed of condo w/ new carpets, fresh paint & nice upgrades throughout
-1 reserved parking space right next to unit
-Wall A/C unit in living room and bedroom to beat the heat
-Spacious carpeted living room w/ ceiling fan, large utility closet & west facing balcony that gets great breeze
-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry
-Both bedrooms upstairs w/ sprawling ceilings, one w/ provided washer/dryer in closet & the second w/ private balcony!
-Upgraded full bathroom upstairs & half bathroom downstairs for convenience

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1970
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes, wall units
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet under 30lbs will be considered for an additional $40/month pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFLpCn8GvV8
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4455381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 have any available units?
10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 have?
Some of 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 currently offering any rent specials?
10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 is pet friendly.
Does 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 offer parking?
Yes, 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 does offer parking.
Does 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 have a pool?
Yes, 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 has a pool.
Does 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 have accessible units?
No, 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 does not have accessible units.
Does 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59 does not have units with dishwashers.
