10280 Maya Linda Rd Unit 59

Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA Renovated Condo w/ W/D, Balconies & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 2B/1.5BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 900 SF of living space over two levels. This property was just completely renovated and boasts:

-Prime location off highway 15 just down the road from major Mira Mesa shopping centers--grocery stores, department stores, restaurants & Starbucks just a minute drive away!

-Windsor Park community features swimming pool, fitness center & community BBQs--great for entertaining!

-Complete renovation just completed of condo w/ new carpets, fresh paint & nice upgrades throughout

-1 reserved parking space right next to unit

-Wall A/C unit in living room and bedroom to beat the heat

-Spacious carpeted living room w/ ceiling fan, large utility closet & west facing balcony that gets great breeze

-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry

-Both bedrooms upstairs w/ sprawling ceilings, one w/ provided washer/dryer in closet & the second w/ private balcony!

-Upgraded full bathroom upstairs & half bathroom downstairs for convenience



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1970

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes, wall units

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet under 30lbs will be considered for an additional $40/month pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFLpCn8GvV8

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

