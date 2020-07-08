All apartments in San Diego
10262 Caminito Toronjo

10262 Caminito Toronjo · No Longer Available
Location

10262 Caminito Toronjo, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Scripps Ranch - Village Woods - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage - - Scripps Ranch - Village Woods Community
- New Carpet & Paint
- 2 Br, 2 Ba
- 1102 SF
- Two Car Garage
- Central A/C
- Community Pools / Spa
- Trash Included
- Frig , W/D Included
- Tenant Pays Water & SDGE

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5738516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10262 Caminito Toronjo have any available units?
10262 Caminito Toronjo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10262 Caminito Toronjo have?
Some of 10262 Caminito Toronjo's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10262 Caminito Toronjo currently offering any rent specials?
10262 Caminito Toronjo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10262 Caminito Toronjo pet-friendly?
No, 10262 Caminito Toronjo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10262 Caminito Toronjo offer parking?
Yes, 10262 Caminito Toronjo offers parking.
Does 10262 Caminito Toronjo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10262 Caminito Toronjo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10262 Caminito Toronjo have a pool?
Yes, 10262 Caminito Toronjo has a pool.
Does 10262 Caminito Toronjo have accessible units?
No, 10262 Caminito Toronjo does not have accessible units.
Does 10262 Caminito Toronjo have units with dishwashers?
No, 10262 Caminito Toronjo does not have units with dishwashers.

