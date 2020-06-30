10233 Royal Ann Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For Private showings call Listing Agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 Welcome home to your beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath sanctuary! New Paint through out as well as all new flooring in the bedrooms make this the perfect home! Enter into the expansive open and airy living room with direct views to the dining room and kitchen. The open layout is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is ready for all of your home chef needs! Large back yard with RV/Boat access and parking! Dual pane windows and New AC make this a very energy efficient home! Close to schools, restaurants, shopping and everything the wonderful community has to offer!