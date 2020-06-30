All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:11 AM

10233 Royal Ann Avenue

10233 Royal Ann Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10233 Royal Ann Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Private showings call Listing Agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 Welcome home to your beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath sanctuary! New Paint through out as well as all new flooring in the bedrooms make this the perfect home! Enter into the expansive open and airy living room with direct views to the dining room and kitchen. The open layout is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is ready for all of your home chef needs! Large back yard with RV/Boat access and parking! Dual pane windows and New AC make this a very energy efficient home! Close to schools, restaurants, shopping and everything the wonderful community has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10233 Royal Ann Avenue have any available units?
10233 Royal Ann Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10233 Royal Ann Avenue have?
Some of 10233 Royal Ann Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10233 Royal Ann Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10233 Royal Ann Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10233 Royal Ann Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10233 Royal Ann Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10233 Royal Ann Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10233 Royal Ann Avenue offers parking.
Does 10233 Royal Ann Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10233 Royal Ann Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10233 Royal Ann Avenue have a pool?
No, 10233 Royal Ann Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10233 Royal Ann Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10233 Royal Ann Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10233 Royal Ann Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10233 Royal Ann Avenue has units with dishwashers.

