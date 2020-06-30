10155 Dafne Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Tierrasanta Remodeled Townhouse 1470 Sq Ft 2 bed/2.5 baths/2 car garage cul de sac - Quiet, large end unit, cul-de-sac location! 1470 square feet townhouse!

Totally redone, Luxury wood vinyl flooring throughout, quartz countertops throughout, new stainless appliances, custom paint (40K in upgrades), plus all the other great stuff about this place... Fenced courtyard, community pool/spa/clubhouse/tennis courts and walking trails! 2 car garage! New double pane windows throughout to keep the house nice and cool! Washer Dryer, Easy access, Near 15 Freeway and Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Available April 1, 2020.

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754



(RLNE5588071)