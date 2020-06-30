All apartments in San Diego
10155 Dafne Lane

10155 Dafne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10155 Dafne Lane, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Tierrasanta Remodeled Townhouse 1470 Sq Ft 2 bed/2.5 baths/2 car garage cul de sac - Quiet, large end unit, cul-de-sac location! 1470 square feet townhouse!
Totally redone, Luxury wood vinyl flooring throughout, quartz countertops throughout, new stainless appliances, custom paint (40K in upgrades), plus all the other great stuff about this place... Fenced courtyard, community pool/spa/clubhouse/tennis courts and walking trails! 2 car garage! New double pane windows throughout to keep the house nice and cool! Washer Dryer, Easy access, Near 15 Freeway and Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Available April 1, 2020.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE5588071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10155 Dafne Lane have any available units?
10155 Dafne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10155 Dafne Lane have?
Some of 10155 Dafne Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10155 Dafne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10155 Dafne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10155 Dafne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10155 Dafne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10155 Dafne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10155 Dafne Lane offers parking.
Does 10155 Dafne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10155 Dafne Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10155 Dafne Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10155 Dafne Lane has a pool.
Does 10155 Dafne Lane have accessible units?
No, 10155 Dafne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10155 Dafne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10155 Dafne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

