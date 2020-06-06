All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1015 Carlsbad Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1015 Carlsbad Ct
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

1015 Carlsbad Ct

1015 Carlsbad Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1015 Carlsbad Court, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***AVAILABLE NOW: Fully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath*** - Two story home completely remodeled throughout. New contemporary design with new windows, flooring, paint, new kitchen and baths, new appliances and more. Definitely NOT your typical rental. This is a must see and is available for immediate occupancy.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5536348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Carlsbad Ct have any available units?
1015 Carlsbad Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1015 Carlsbad Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Carlsbad Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Carlsbad Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Carlsbad Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Carlsbad Ct offer parking?
No, 1015 Carlsbad Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Carlsbad Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Carlsbad Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Carlsbad Ct have a pool?
No, 1015 Carlsbad Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Carlsbad Ct have accessible units?
No, 1015 Carlsbad Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Carlsbad Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Carlsbad Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Carlsbad Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Carlsbad Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University