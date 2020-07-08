10124 Wateridge Cir Unit 111

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhouse w/ Garage, Vaulted Ceilings & W/D! - AVAILABLE MAY 11!



Beautiful split-level 2B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in the Wateridge community in Sorrento Valley/Sorrento Mesa. This home features 1148 SF of living space with a vaulted ceiling, loft style dining floor alongside a beautiful bright kitchen. Conveniently located minutes from major freeways, retail, business complexes and more! This well-maintained community offers a pool, spa, and tennis courts!



The home welcomes you with a private balcony/patio and opens up through the entryway to the open living room. The living room has high ceilings, an electric fireplace, large windows for plenty of natural light and access to the garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this level and the loft level. The loft level includes the kitchen, a half bathroom, dining area and a spacious loft overlooking the living room. The eat-in kitchen features: room for small dinette, large double door fridge, ample cabinet space, & tile counter tops. Up the staircase to the top level is the master bedroom and guest bedroom. Both bedrooms have their own full bathroom, ceiling fan/light, cathedral ceilings, and carpet throughout. The master bedroom includes two mirror paneled closets and a stand up shower. The guest bathroom has a shower/tub combo. The unit comes with a full washer & dryer in a closet knock in the hallway, with a beautiful blind set up to close when not in use. With this spacious townhouse is a two-car garage and a storage closet for ample space.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2450

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: No, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/7IbiFi8kCQw

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Sorrento Valley, Sorrento Mesa

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1998



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Storage closet in garage is unable to be used or access by tenants.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



