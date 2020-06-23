Amenities

10060 Branford Road Available 06/22/20 Lovely Solar Energized Home with Remodeled Features - This beautiful home has custom features throughout. You'll love creating your culinary delights in your fully remodeled kitchen with custom white cabinetry, black appliances, Corian counter tops and lovely easy care tile flooring. Plenty of counter space for your prepping areas and a counter bar top. Clean up is more joyful as you can gaze out to your lush backyard while cleaning the dishes.



Al fresco dining is perfect for this home with your sliding glass doors to the back patio and yard. The patio stretches the length of the home with a large patio trellis covering more than half the space. A fun play set included for you, family or friends. This is a great entertaining yard. The front gorgeously designed patio gives a warm welcoming space for you and your visitors.



The first floor formal living room, dining room and living rooms boast beautifully engineered wood flooring. The living room has a fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings to cozy up to and dual pane windows throughout for keeping the heat or cool air in.



Office/den is very large with plenty of room for a guest bed if you choose to utilize it as a dual room.

The master bedroom suite is upstairs and is very spacious and has closet with custom shelving.

There are two guest bedrooms upstairs with a large guest bathroom and soak tub/shower.



Two car garage with washer and dryer and lots of storage shelving. This home is equipped with an alarm system that you can activate for a monthly charge.



The biggest perk to this property it has SOLAR for your Electric energy!!



This is a lovely private neighborhood but close to all and in Poway Unified School District.



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



