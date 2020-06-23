All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

10060 Branford Road

10060 Branford Road · No Longer Available
Location

10060 Branford Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
10060 Branford Road Available 06/22/20 Lovely Solar Energized Home with Remodeled Features - This beautiful home has custom features throughout. You'll love creating your culinary delights in your fully remodeled kitchen with custom white cabinetry, black appliances, Corian counter tops and lovely easy care tile flooring. Plenty of counter space for your prepping areas and a counter bar top. Clean up is more joyful as you can gaze out to your lush backyard while cleaning the dishes.

Al fresco dining is perfect for this home with your sliding glass doors to the back patio and yard. The patio stretches the length of the home with a large patio trellis covering more than half the space. A fun play set included for you, family or friends. This is a great entertaining yard. The front gorgeously designed patio gives a warm welcoming space for you and your visitors.

The first floor formal living room, dining room and living rooms boast beautifully engineered wood flooring. The living room has a fireplace for those cooler San Diego evenings to cozy up to and dual pane windows throughout for keeping the heat or cool air in.

Office/den is very large with plenty of room for a guest bed if you choose to utilize it as a dual room.
The master bedroom suite is upstairs and is very spacious and has closet with custom shelving.
There are two guest bedrooms upstairs with a large guest bathroom and soak tub/shower.

Two car garage with washer and dryer and lots of storage shelving. This home is equipped with an alarm system that you can activate for a monthly charge.

The biggest perk to this property it has SOLAR for your Electric energy!!

This is a lovely private neighborhood but close to all and in Poway Unified School District.

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2024518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10060 Branford Road have any available units?
10060 Branford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10060 Branford Road have?
Some of 10060 Branford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10060 Branford Road currently offering any rent specials?
10060 Branford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10060 Branford Road pet-friendly?
No, 10060 Branford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10060 Branford Road offer parking?
Yes, 10060 Branford Road offers parking.
Does 10060 Branford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10060 Branford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10060 Branford Road have a pool?
No, 10060 Branford Road does not have a pool.
Does 10060 Branford Road have accessible units?
No, 10060 Branford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10060 Branford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10060 Branford Road has units with dishwashers.
