Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Do not miss out this great opportunity to rent this gorgeous unit! 2 bedrooms 2 bath offers great privatcy with living room between the bedrooms. Features great kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fan in dinning room. Great community offers community pool and spa. Easy access to freeways and yet quiet. To our north is the shopping district along Mira Mesa Blvd. To our east there is the Lake Miramar for leisure and fun to our west is the lovely coastal areas!