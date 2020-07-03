All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

1002 Robinson Avenue

1002 Robinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Robinson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR 1.5BA House on Corner Lot w/Yard & Driveway (Hillcrest)
THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THIS GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD Great corner house. This craftsman home has all the quirks and charms that you would expect. The home features plank flooring, a spacious living and dining area, nice kitchen with the essentials, and a washer dryer in the home. Lots of windows allow a ton of natural light and an great cross breeze. The fenced wrap around yard and front porch make for enjoyable San Diego evenings outdoors. Tons of parking in the neighborhood in addition driveway parking. This home is pet friendly with some bred restrictions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Robinson Avenue have any available units?
1002 Robinson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Robinson Avenue have?
Some of 1002 Robinson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Robinson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Robinson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Robinson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Robinson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Robinson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Robinson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1002 Robinson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Robinson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Robinson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1002 Robinson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Robinson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1002 Robinson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Robinson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Robinson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

