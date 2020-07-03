1002 Robinson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR 1.5BA House on Corner Lot w/Yard & Driveway (Hillcrest)

THIS IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THIS GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD Great corner house. This craftsman home has all the quirks and charms that you would expect. The home features plank flooring, a spacious living and dining area, nice kitchen with the essentials, and a washer dryer in the home. Lots of windows allow a ton of natural light and an great cross breeze. The fenced wrap around yard and front porch make for enjoyable San Diego evenings outdoors. Tons of parking in the neighborhood in addition driveway parking. This home is pet friendly with some bred restrictions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.