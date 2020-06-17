All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1 28th Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1 28th Street

1 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 28th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Logan Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This delightful property is located in the heart of North Park! You are close to shops, eateries, buslines, schools and much much more..

We currently have a 1bdr unit available on the second floor of a duplex unit. The unit features beautiful, original hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm. The unit is equipped with dual paned windows, ceiling fans, and a wall AC/Heat unit in Living room with separate gas wall heater. The kitchen has gas stove, fridge and includes a dining area space in kitchen that will accommodate a small table & chairs. This unit also has a separate laundry room on ground level that has a washer/dryer left by a former tenant, that is in good working order and available for new resident to use. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this unit will not stay vacant long! Street parking only.

Please drive by now to see where your new home could be. Call our office to complete a pre-screening and schedule a showing.

Please note that the property has 2 buildings on it. The available unit is on the 2nd floor of the rear building at end of driveway.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-must have good credit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-No Section 8
-Cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet. Only 2 pet max.

Resident pays all utilities except trash service.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,520, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,470, Available 6/10/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 28th Street have any available units?
1 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 28th Street have?
Some of 1 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1 28th Street offer parking?
No, 1 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 28th Street have a pool?
No, 1 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

