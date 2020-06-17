1 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This delightful property is located in the heart of North Park! You are close to shops, eateries, buslines, schools and much much more..



We currently have a 1bdr unit available on the second floor of a duplex unit. The unit features beautiful, original hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm. The unit is equipped with dual paned windows, ceiling fans, and a wall AC/Heat unit in Living room with separate gas wall heater. The kitchen has gas stove, fridge and includes a dining area space in kitchen that will accommodate a small table & chairs. This unit also has a separate laundry room on ground level that has a washer/dryer left by a former tenant, that is in good working order and available for new resident to use. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this unit will not stay vacant long! Street parking only.



Please drive by now to see where your new home could be. Call our office to complete a pre-screening and schedule a showing.



Please note that the property has 2 buildings on it. The available unit is on the 2nd floor of the rear building at end of driveway.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-must have good credit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-No Section 8

-Cats only with add'l deposit of $250/pet. Only 2 pet max.



Resident pays all utilities except trash service.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,520, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,470, Available 6/10/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

