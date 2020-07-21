All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
99 Calle Sol
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

99 Calle Sol

99 Calle Sol · No Longer Available
Location

99 Calle Sol, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful Rancho San Clemente home is spread out over two stories and 1833 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home, tenants will enjoy the sky high ceilings and slate tile flooring. On the first level, there is an updated half bathroom, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen and extra den/dining area. Large storage area under the stairs. Kitchen boasts charming ceramic tile counters and back-splash, warm wood shaker style cabinetry, and new appliances. Fridge and dual oven gas range included. There are two slider doors to access the generous wrap around yard with artificial grass and extra privacy. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a bonus retreat/office/nursery area and Juliet balcony overlooking the back yard. Master bath has large soaking tub, dual sink vanity, and new flooring. All bedrooms have large closets with built ins. Two car garage with driveway parking. 12 month lease, 1 month security. No smoking. Pets approved on case by case basis. Landlord pays HOA dues. New HVAC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Calle Sol have any available units?
99 Calle Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 99 Calle Sol have?
Some of 99 Calle Sol's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Calle Sol currently offering any rent specials?
99 Calle Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Calle Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Calle Sol is pet friendly.
Does 99 Calle Sol offer parking?
Yes, 99 Calle Sol offers parking.
Does 99 Calle Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Calle Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Calle Sol have a pool?
No, 99 Calle Sol does not have a pool.
Does 99 Calle Sol have accessible units?
No, 99 Calle Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Calle Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Calle Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Calle Sol have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 Calle Sol has units with air conditioning.
