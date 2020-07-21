99 Calle Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful Rancho San Clemente home is spread out over two stories and 1833 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home, tenants will enjoy the sky high ceilings and slate tile flooring. On the first level, there is an updated half bathroom, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen and extra den/dining area. Large storage area under the stairs. Kitchen boasts charming ceramic tile counters and back-splash, warm wood shaker style cabinetry, and new appliances. Fridge and dual oven gas range included. There are two slider doors to access the generous wrap around yard with artificial grass and extra privacy. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a bonus retreat/office/nursery area and Juliet balcony overlooking the back yard. Master bath has large soaking tub, dual sink vanity, and new flooring. All bedrooms have large closets with built ins. Two car garage with driveway parking. 12 month lease, 1 month security. No smoking. Pets approved on case by case basis. Landlord pays HOA dues. New HVAC!