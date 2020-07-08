739 Calle Bahia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Presidential Heights Ocean View! - This beautiful clean ocean view unit in Presidential Heights is ready for move in! With 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 baths it provides ample space with approx 1465 sq. ft. The family / dining room offer a beautiful view and include a fireplace, mounted TV and surround sound. Hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout. All closets have built in units for added convenience and storage. Master bedroom has an stunning ocean view with attached deck and upgraded tile shower and vanity. Includes mirrored closet doors. Washer / Dryer units included. 2 car garage

Neighborhood offers multiple community pools. This is a must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5193034)