San Clemente, CA
739 Calle Bahia
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

739 Calle Bahia

739 Calle Bahia · No Longer Available
Location

739 Calle Bahia, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Presidential Heights Ocean View! - This beautiful clean ocean view unit in Presidential Heights is ready for move in! With 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 baths it provides ample space with approx 1465 sq. ft. The family / dining room offer a beautiful view and include a fireplace, mounted TV and surround sound. Hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout. All closets have built in units for added convenience and storage. Master bedroom has an stunning ocean view with attached deck and upgraded tile shower and vanity. Includes mirrored closet doors. Washer / Dryer units included. 2 car garage
Neighborhood offers multiple community pools. This is a must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5193034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Calle Bahia have any available units?
739 Calle Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 739 Calle Bahia have?
Some of 739 Calle Bahia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Calle Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
739 Calle Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Calle Bahia pet-friendly?
Yes, 739 Calle Bahia is pet friendly.
Does 739 Calle Bahia offer parking?
Yes, 739 Calle Bahia offers parking.
Does 739 Calle Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 Calle Bahia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Calle Bahia have a pool?
Yes, 739 Calle Bahia has a pool.
Does 739 Calle Bahia have accessible units?
No, 739 Calle Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Calle Bahia have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Calle Bahia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Calle Bahia have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Calle Bahia does not have units with air conditioning.

