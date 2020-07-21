All apartments in San Clemente
721 Calle Los Olivos

721 Calle Los Olivos · No Longer Available
Location

721 Calle Los Olivos, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
SIT DOWN OCEAN, CATALINA ISLAND AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS best describes this newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath End Unit home in Ocean Hills! New Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Recessed Lighting. New Laminate Flooring with new carpet in the bedrooms. Tankless water heater and a insta hot under the kitchen sink. Stainless Appliances ~ Brand new Bosch Dishwasher 2019, newer range, microwave, newer sinks, faucets and toilets throughout in 2018. Refrigerator included. The Whole House water purification system (HALO) replaces your need to buy bottled water! Remote controlled balcony awning to cut down on the sun when wanted. Interior painted 2018. Light and Bright! Not to mention the fireworks at Dana Point Harbor on 4th of July straight out from the livingroom balcony! Location, location, location!
The Ocean Hills Community offers 2 pools, sports court, 9 hole chip and putt course, close to shopping and restaurants.
Ocean Breezes throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Calle Los Olivos have any available units?
721 Calle Los Olivos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 721 Calle Los Olivos have?
Some of 721 Calle Los Olivos's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Calle Los Olivos currently offering any rent specials?
721 Calle Los Olivos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Calle Los Olivos pet-friendly?
No, 721 Calle Los Olivos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 721 Calle Los Olivos offer parking?
No, 721 Calle Los Olivos does not offer parking.
Does 721 Calle Los Olivos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Calle Los Olivos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Calle Los Olivos have a pool?
Yes, 721 Calle Los Olivos has a pool.
Does 721 Calle Los Olivos have accessible units?
No, 721 Calle Los Olivos does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Calle Los Olivos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Calle Los Olivos has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Calle Los Olivos have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Calle Los Olivos does not have units with air conditioning.
