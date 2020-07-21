721 Calle Los Olivos

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

SIT DOWN OCEAN, CATALINA ISLAND AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS best describes this newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath End Unit home in Ocean Hills! New Quartz counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Recessed Lighting. New Laminate Flooring with new carpet in the bedrooms. Tankless water heater and a insta hot under the kitchen sink. Stainless Appliances ~ Brand new Bosch Dishwasher 2019, newer range, microwave, newer sinks, faucets and toilets throughout in 2018. Refrigerator included. The Whole House water purification system (HALO) replaces your need to buy bottled water! Remote controlled balcony awning to cut down on the sun when wanted. Interior painted 2018. Light and Bright! Not to mention the fireworks at Dana Point Harbor on 4th of July straight out from the livingroom balcony! Location, location, location!

The Ocean Hills Community offers 2 pools, sports court, 9 hole chip and putt course, close to shopping and restaurants.

Ocean Breezes throughout the home.