704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA

Great ocean views/ Golf course views from this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, 1032 Sq. Ft., 2 story condo is in the quiet Presidential Heights community. 1 car attached garage. Washer, dryer hookups and refrigerator are included. The 2 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has ocean view. Downstairs there is 1/2 bathroom. Front enclosed patio and back ocean view patio. Upstairs balcony off second bedroom. Nicely landscaped grounds with 9 community pools. Adjacent to San Clemente Municipal Golf Course and close to all the famous beaches San Clemente is known for. And of course the weather is great year round!