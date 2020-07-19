All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA

704 East Avenida Magdalena · No Longer Available
Location

704 East Avenida Magdalena, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great ocean views/ Golf course views from this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, 1032 Sq. Ft., 2 story condo is in the quiet Presidential Heights community. 1 car attached garage. Washer, dryer hookups and refrigerator are included. The 2 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has ocean view. Downstairs there is 1/2 bathroom. Front enclosed patio and back ocean view patio. Upstairs balcony off second bedroom. Nicely landscaped grounds with 9 community pools. Adjacent to San Clemente Municipal Golf Course and close to all the famous beaches San Clemente is known for. And of course the weather is great year round!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA have any available units?
704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA have?
Some of 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA currently offering any rent specials?
704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA pet-friendly?
No, 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA offer parking?
Yes, 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA offers parking.
Does 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA have a pool?
Yes, 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA has a pool.
Does 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA have accessible units?
No, 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA does not have accessible units.
Does 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 E AVENIDA MAGDALENA does not have units with air conditioning.
