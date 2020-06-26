All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:51 AM

690 Camino De Los Mares

690 Camino De Los Mares · No Longer Available
Location

690 Camino De Los Mares, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coastal remodeled large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment including new hardwood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, gas range, microwave, driftwood-style flooring, baseboards, vinyl windows & doors and recessed LED lighting. The bathrooms include new cabinets, granite counter tops, glass shower door and toilets. There is a private patio for this unit, coin operated laundry room on-site and single car garage and driveway parking spot. This property is centrally located to local shops and restaurants. No smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Camino De Los Mares have any available units?
690 Camino De Los Mares doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 690 Camino De Los Mares have?
Some of 690 Camino De Los Mares's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Camino De Los Mares currently offering any rent specials?
690 Camino De Los Mares is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Camino De Los Mares pet-friendly?
No, 690 Camino De Los Mares is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 690 Camino De Los Mares offer parking?
Yes, 690 Camino De Los Mares offers parking.
Does 690 Camino De Los Mares have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Camino De Los Mares does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Camino De Los Mares have a pool?
No, 690 Camino De Los Mares does not have a pool.
Does 690 Camino De Los Mares have accessible units?
No, 690 Camino De Los Mares does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Camino De Los Mares have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Camino De Los Mares does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Camino De Los Mares have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Camino De Los Mares does not have units with air conditioning.
