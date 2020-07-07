66 Paseo Verde

Amenities

Impeccably detailed, this luxurious Santalana at Talega townhome in the coastal foothills of San Clemente boasts an unobstructed front-row setting overlooking the 9th hole of the community’s championship golf course. The 2-story residence is comfortably proportioned at approximately 1,679 square feet and is highlighted by $60,000 in stylish upgrades. Examples are led by hand-planed dark maple wood floors throughout the first level and upstairs bonus room, Berber carpet in select areas, custom built-in cabinetry in the living room and master suite, a mirrored wall in the dining room, custom tile in the entry, and custom paint throughout. Offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, the home is further embellished with arched windows and doorways, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fans, volume ceilings, and an attached 2-car garage with built-ins. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen shines with granite countertops, a hanging pot rack, handsome cabinets, and instant hot water. The master suite is located on the first floor and hosts a soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet with built-ins. Golf course views and attractive pavers enhance the inviting rear patio. Call Charles Mansur for private viewing 714-335-9898 - Available immediately!