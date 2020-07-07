All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
66 Paseo Verde
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

66 Paseo Verde

66 Paseo Verde · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

66 Paseo Verde, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impeccably detailed, this luxurious Santalana at Talega townhome in the coastal foothills of San Clemente boasts an unobstructed front-row setting overlooking the 9th hole of the community’s championship golf course. The 2-story residence is comfortably proportioned at approximately 1,679 square feet and is highlighted by $60,000 in stylish upgrades. Examples are led by hand-planed dark maple wood floors throughout the first level and upstairs bonus room, Berber carpet in select areas, custom built-in cabinetry in the living room and master suite, a mirrored wall in the dining room, custom tile in the entry, and custom paint throughout. Offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, the home is further embellished with arched windows and doorways, mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fans, volume ceilings, and an attached 2-car garage with built-ins. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen shines with granite countertops, a hanging pot rack, handsome cabinets, and instant hot water. The master suite is located on the first floor and hosts a soaking tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet with built-ins. Golf course views and attractive pavers enhance the inviting rear patio. Call Charles Mansur for private viewing 714-335-9898 - Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Paseo Verde have any available units?
66 Paseo Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 66 Paseo Verde have?
Some of 66 Paseo Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Paseo Verde currently offering any rent specials?
66 Paseo Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Paseo Verde pet-friendly?
No, 66 Paseo Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 66 Paseo Verde offer parking?
Yes, 66 Paseo Verde offers parking.
Does 66 Paseo Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Paseo Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Paseo Verde have a pool?
No, 66 Paseo Verde does not have a pool.
Does 66 Paseo Verde have accessible units?
No, 66 Paseo Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Paseo Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Paseo Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Paseo Verde have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Paseo Verde does not have units with air conditioning.

