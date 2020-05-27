All apartments in San Clemente
61 Via Sonrisa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:38 AM

61 Via Sonrisa

61 Via Sonrisa · (949) 373-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Via Sonrisa, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The kitchen opens to an expansive family room with oversized fireplace and an adjacent living/dining room, both having access to the private backyard with covered patio and gorgeous views. One of the five bedrooms is conveniently located on the main floor, along with a dedicated office and laundry room; all other bedrooms are upstairs. The large and open floor plan, dramatic vaulted ceilings and entry way and hardwood flooring throughout this meticulously kept home make for gracious entertaining and family living. Close to beaches and the amazing Vista Hermosa sports park and pool complex and a walk to shopping complete the package.
Check out virtual tour: http://tours.previewfirst.com/pw/101344

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Via Sonrisa have any available units?
61 Via Sonrisa has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Via Sonrisa have?
Some of 61 Via Sonrisa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Via Sonrisa currently offering any rent specials?
61 Via Sonrisa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Via Sonrisa pet-friendly?
No, 61 Via Sonrisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 61 Via Sonrisa offer parking?
Yes, 61 Via Sonrisa does offer parking.
Does 61 Via Sonrisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Via Sonrisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Via Sonrisa have a pool?
Yes, 61 Via Sonrisa has a pool.
Does 61 Via Sonrisa have accessible units?
No, 61 Via Sonrisa does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Via Sonrisa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Via Sonrisa has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Via Sonrisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Via Sonrisa does not have units with air conditioning.
