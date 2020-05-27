61 Via Sonrisa

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The kitchen opens to an expansive family room with oversized fireplace and an adjacent living/dining room, both having access to the private backyard with covered patio and gorgeous views. One of the five bedrooms is conveniently located on the main floor, along with a dedicated office and laundry room; all other bedrooms are upstairs. The large and open floor plan, dramatic vaulted ceilings and entry way and hardwood flooring throughout this meticulously kept home make for gracious entertaining and family living. Close to beaches and the amazing Vista Hermosa sports park and pool complex and a walk to shopping complete the package.

Check out virtual tour: http://tours.previewfirst.com/pw/101344