San Clemente, CA
608 Via Pavon
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

608 Via Pavon

608 Via Pavon · No Longer Available
Location

608 Via Pavon, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new upgrades throughout!. Walk in to find an open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen open to a spacious dining area and living room with a cozy fireplace! Plenty of windows and sliding glass door to the backyard brings in a lot of natural light. Backyard features a patio cover and nice landscaping. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new tile floors and white cabinetry. Down the hall you will find plenty of storage, two spacious bedrooms, and an updated full bathroom. At the end of the hall is the large Master Bedroom which features a walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in shower, and a sliding glass door to a private patio. The home has a 2-car attached garage. All appliances are included. Community features tennis courts and private pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Via Pavon have any available units?
608 Via Pavon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 608 Via Pavon have?
Some of 608 Via Pavon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Via Pavon currently offering any rent specials?
608 Via Pavon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Via Pavon pet-friendly?
No, 608 Via Pavon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 608 Via Pavon offer parking?
Yes, 608 Via Pavon offers parking.
Does 608 Via Pavon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Via Pavon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Via Pavon have a pool?
Yes, 608 Via Pavon has a pool.
Does 608 Via Pavon have accessible units?
No, 608 Via Pavon does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Via Pavon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Via Pavon has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Via Pavon have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Via Pavon does not have units with air conditioning.

