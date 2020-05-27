608 Via Pavon

Amenities

This beautiful home 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new upgrades throughout!. Walk in to find an open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen open to a spacious dining area and living room with a cozy fireplace! Plenty of windows and sliding glass door to the backyard brings in a lot of natural light. Backyard features a patio cover and nice landscaping. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, new tile floors and white cabinetry. Down the hall you will find plenty of storage, two spacious bedrooms, and an updated full bathroom. At the end of the hall is the large Master Bedroom which features a walk-in closet, remodeled bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in shower, and a sliding glass door to a private patio. The home has a 2-car attached garage. All appliances are included. Community features tennis courts and private pool!