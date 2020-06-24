All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
604 Calle Puente
604 Calle Puente

604 Calle Puente · No Longer Available
Location

604 Calle Puente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 604 Calle Puente! This 3 bed/ 3 bath condo is nicely updated and is in a great location with close access to Downtown San Clemente at Avenida Del Mar and close access to many different beaches and the beach trail. The property is also in close proximity to the San Clemente Pier, North Beach Train Station and the new San Clemente Outlets. The property has some ocean views from the second level, a two car tandem garage with Washer/Dryer and additional garage refrigerator. There is also a main floor en suite bedroom that is large in size. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms are on the second floor along with an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and living room with front deck access. Additional included items are a refrigerator in the kitchen. This is a great turn key, ocean view condo that is in close proximity to Downtown and the local beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Calle Puente have any available units?
604 Calle Puente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 604 Calle Puente have?
Some of 604 Calle Puente's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Calle Puente currently offering any rent specials?
604 Calle Puente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Calle Puente pet-friendly?
No, 604 Calle Puente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 604 Calle Puente offer parking?
Yes, 604 Calle Puente offers parking.
Does 604 Calle Puente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 Calle Puente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Calle Puente have a pool?
No, 604 Calle Puente does not have a pool.
Does 604 Calle Puente have accessible units?
No, 604 Calle Puente does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Calle Puente have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Calle Puente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Calle Puente have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Calle Puente does not have units with air conditioning.
