Welcome to 604 Calle Puente! This 3 bed/ 3 bath condo is nicely updated and is in a great location with close access to Downtown San Clemente at Avenida Del Mar and close access to many different beaches and the beach trail. The property is also in close proximity to the San Clemente Pier, North Beach Train Station and the new San Clemente Outlets. The property has some ocean views from the second level, a two car tandem garage with Washer/Dryer and additional garage refrigerator. There is also a main floor en suite bedroom that is large in size. Two additional bedrooms and bathrooms are on the second floor along with an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and living room with front deck access. Additional included items are a refrigerator in the kitchen. This is a great turn key, ocean view condo that is in close proximity to Downtown and the local beaches.