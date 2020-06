Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

SEE FOREVER OCEAN VIEWS Located in San Clemente s Top of the World. Ocean, Catalina, and San Clemente Island views from the moment you open the front door. Views also from Kitchen, Living & Dining room, & Master Bedroom. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Fireplace in living room, Granite counters in the kitchen. New flooring and paint. Lots of parking.