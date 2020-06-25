507 Avenida Adobe

Amenities

Enjoy hill and ocean views along with cool ocean breeze from this remodeled two bedroom home nestled in the hills of the Presidential Heights Community. This turnkey home has an open and flowing floor plan and features beautiful laminate flooring, decorative paint, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and double sliding glass doors to access your private patio. The bright kitchen offers white cabinetry with a Quartz counter top, a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. The spacious Master Bedroom is on the second level and offers a walk -in closet with organizer, ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. Upstairs you will also find a secondary bedroom with a private balcony, large linen closet and remodeled bathroom. Located close to one of the nine community pools and just minutes to the Municipal Golf Course and world class beaches and surfing, downtown San Clemente which offers plenty of shopping and fine dining.