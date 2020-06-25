All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 507 Avenida Adobe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
507 Avenida Adobe
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

507 Avenida Adobe

507 Avenida Adobe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

507 Avenida Adobe, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy hill and ocean views along with cool ocean breeze from this remodeled two bedroom home nestled in the hills of the Presidential Heights Community. This turnkey home has an open and flowing floor plan and features beautiful laminate flooring, decorative paint, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and double sliding glass doors to access your private patio. The bright kitchen offers white cabinetry with a Quartz counter top, a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. The spacious Master Bedroom is on the second level and offers a walk -in closet with organizer, ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling. Upstairs you will also find a secondary bedroom with a private balcony, large linen closet and remodeled bathroom. Located close to one of the nine community pools and just minutes to the Municipal Golf Course and world class beaches and surfing, downtown San Clemente which offers plenty of shopping and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Avenida Adobe have any available units?
507 Avenida Adobe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 507 Avenida Adobe have?
Some of 507 Avenida Adobe's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Avenida Adobe currently offering any rent specials?
507 Avenida Adobe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Avenida Adobe pet-friendly?
No, 507 Avenida Adobe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 507 Avenida Adobe offer parking?
Yes, 507 Avenida Adobe offers parking.
Does 507 Avenida Adobe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Avenida Adobe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Avenida Adobe have a pool?
Yes, 507 Avenida Adobe has a pool.
Does 507 Avenida Adobe have accessible units?
No, 507 Avenida Adobe does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Avenida Adobe have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Avenida Adobe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Avenida Adobe have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Avenida Adobe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College