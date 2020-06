Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled two bedroom plus large loft in San Clemente! New floors, fresh paint, new bathroom vanities and window coverings! Two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with third bedroom converted to loft space with one open wall (see photo). All appliances included, washer & dryer in two car attached garage. Property located in a beautiful gated community with lush landscaping, a community pool, and a short distance to San Clemente beaches! Pets welcome with deposit, no smoking.