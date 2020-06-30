46 Vista Encanta

Amenities

Experience beach breezes, ocean views and beautiful California Coastal living! You can see the ocean from the living area, kitchen, balcony, master bedroom and the top floor secondary bedroom. This 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is just 1.5 miles to San Clemente pier, shops, restaurants and more. Beautiful and spacious kitchen, tons of storage and refrigerator included. There is a fireplace in the living room and in the master bedroom for cozy nights. Two car attached garage with direct access, epoxy flooring, storage, washer and dryer (included). There is a pool, spa, tennis, sports court and extra guest parking. Owner will consider a six month or year lease.