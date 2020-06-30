All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 46 Vista Encanta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
46 Vista Encanta
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM

46 Vista Encanta

46 Vista Encanta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

46 Vista Encanta, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Experience beach breezes, ocean views and beautiful California Coastal living! You can see the ocean from the living area, kitchen, balcony, master bedroom and the top floor secondary bedroom. This 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is just 1.5 miles to San Clemente pier, shops, restaurants and more. Beautiful and spacious kitchen, tons of storage and refrigerator included. There is a fireplace in the living room and in the master bedroom for cozy nights. Two car attached garage with direct access, epoxy flooring, storage, washer and dryer (included). There is a pool, spa, tennis, sports court and extra guest parking. Owner will consider a six month or year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Vista Encanta have any available units?
46 Vista Encanta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 46 Vista Encanta have?
Some of 46 Vista Encanta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Vista Encanta currently offering any rent specials?
46 Vista Encanta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Vista Encanta pet-friendly?
No, 46 Vista Encanta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 46 Vista Encanta offer parking?
Yes, 46 Vista Encanta offers parking.
Does 46 Vista Encanta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Vista Encanta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Vista Encanta have a pool?
Yes, 46 Vista Encanta has a pool.
Does 46 Vista Encanta have accessible units?
No, 46 Vista Encanta does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Vista Encanta have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Vista Encanta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Vista Encanta have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Vista Encanta does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College