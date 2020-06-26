419 Monterey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking pool elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Perfect location, from this darling OCEAN VIEW 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! Nice ocean view patio deck off living/dining area. Walk to Pier, beach trail, downtown San Clemente shops & restaurants. This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Owner is looking for long term tenant if possible. Call for Short Term pricing.This building is quiet, and has both stair & elevator access from the unit to the parking structure. Community Pool, Laundry, 1 car parking spot & private storage. All Utilities included.