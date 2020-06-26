All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
419 Monterey Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:10 AM

419 Monterey Lane

419 Monterey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

419 Monterey Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Perfect location, from this darling OCEAN VIEW 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! Nice ocean view patio deck off living/dining area. Walk to Pier, beach trail, downtown San Clemente shops & restaurants. This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Owner is looking for long term tenant if possible. Call for Short Term pricing.This building is quiet, and has both stair & elevator access from the unit to the parking structure. Community Pool, Laundry, 1 car parking spot & private storage. All Utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Monterey Lane have any available units?
419 Monterey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 419 Monterey Lane have?
Some of 419 Monterey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Monterey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
419 Monterey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Monterey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 419 Monterey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 419 Monterey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 419 Monterey Lane offers parking.
Does 419 Monterey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Monterey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Monterey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 419 Monterey Lane has a pool.
Does 419 Monterey Lane have accessible units?
No, 419 Monterey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Monterey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Monterey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Monterey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 Monterey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
