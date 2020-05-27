415 Cazador Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Rare 3 story condo with unbelievable Panoramic ocean views! Located on a secluded cul de sac looking down on T-street beach. Ocean views from almost every room. This upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath end unit is in great shape. Built in cabinetry in the living room and fireplace. Wood floor formal dining area, tiled kitchen with gas cooktop and Double oven and new quartz counters. Hard floors through out the living area's and the bedrooms. Large Master bedroom and Master bath. Master bedroom has views of the ocean and a large walk in closet. Tiled Master bath with tile/Glass shower and tub for relaxing. Laundry hookups in the unit. 2 car garage. A private community park. Great for Barbecues and get together. This unit is walking distance to most everything San Clemente is known for.