San Clemente, CA
415 Cazador Lane
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:37 AM

415 Cazador Lane

415 Cazador Lane · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

415 Cazador Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare 3 story condo with unbelievable Panoramic ocean views! Located on a secluded cul de sac looking down on T-street beach. Ocean views from almost every room. This upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath end unit is in great shape. Built in cabinetry in the living room and fireplace. Wood floor formal dining area, tiled kitchen with gas cooktop and Double oven and new quartz counters. Hard floors through out the living area's and the bedrooms. Large Master bedroom and Master bath. Master bedroom has views of the ocean and a large walk in closet. Tiled Master bath with tile/Glass shower and tub for relaxing. Laundry hookups in the unit. 2 car garage. A private community park. Great for Barbecues and get together. This unit is walking distance to most everything San Clemente is known for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Cazador Lane have any available units?
415 Cazador Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 415 Cazador Lane have?
Some of 415 Cazador Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Cazador Lane currently offering any rent specials?
415 Cazador Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Cazador Lane pet-friendly?
No, 415 Cazador Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 415 Cazador Lane offer parking?
Yes, 415 Cazador Lane offers parking.
Does 415 Cazador Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Cazador Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Cazador Lane have a pool?
No, 415 Cazador Lane does not have a pool.
Does 415 Cazador Lane have accessible units?
No, 415 Cazador Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Cazador Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Cazador Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Cazador Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Cazador Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

