4121 Calle Juno

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets hot tub fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Savor sit-down unobstructed ocean views from this highly upgraded single-story home showcasing an open floor plan complete with high-end designer finishes and ideally positioned on an expansive corner lot. Inside you’ll enjoy endless natural light provided by custom sliding bi-fold doors that disappear to fill the home with the ocean breeze perfect for indoor-outdoor living and taking in every sunset. The chefs inspired kitchen features large center island, ample cabinetry space, high-end appliances, and generous dining areas leaving little to be desired. Additional living space offers four bedrooms, including a sizeable master suite with large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Upgrades continue outdoors to the entertainers dream backyard featuring built-in BBQ with bar-style seating, pizza oven, 3 tap kegerator, custom fireplace and much more. Enjoy all of what makes San Clemente living so special, this one must be experienced to be appreciated.