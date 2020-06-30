All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

4121 Calle Juno

4121 Calle Juno · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Calle Juno, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
bbq/grill
hot tub
Savor sit-down unobstructed ocean views from this highly upgraded single-story home showcasing an open floor plan complete with high-end designer finishes and ideally positioned on an expansive corner lot. Inside you’ll enjoy endless natural light provided by custom sliding bi-fold doors that disappear to fill the home with the ocean breeze perfect for indoor-outdoor living and taking in every sunset. The chefs inspired kitchen features large center island, ample cabinetry space, high-end appliances, and generous dining areas leaving little to be desired. Additional living space offers four bedrooms, including a sizeable master suite with large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Upgrades continue outdoors to the entertainers dream backyard featuring built-in BBQ with bar-style seating, pizza oven, 3 tap kegerator, custom fireplace and much more. Enjoy all of what makes San Clemente living so special, this one must be experienced to be appreciated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Calle Juno have any available units?
4121 Calle Juno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 4121 Calle Juno have?
Some of 4121 Calle Juno's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Calle Juno currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Calle Juno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Calle Juno pet-friendly?
No, 4121 Calle Juno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 4121 Calle Juno offer parking?
No, 4121 Calle Juno does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Calle Juno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Calle Juno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Calle Juno have a pool?
No, 4121 Calle Juno does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Calle Juno have accessible units?
No, 4121 Calle Juno does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Calle Juno have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Calle Juno does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 Calle Juno have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 Calle Juno does not have units with air conditioning.

